Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

