Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

