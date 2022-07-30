Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

