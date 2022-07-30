Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.14 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 116,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

