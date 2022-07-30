Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $208.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.