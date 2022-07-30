Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,170 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $360.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.