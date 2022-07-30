Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $13.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
