Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hitachi, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hitachi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hitachi’s current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

HTHIY stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $130.23.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

