Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreased by Analyst

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $374.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 99.78%. The business had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates.

