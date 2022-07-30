Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.5 %

BOOT opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.