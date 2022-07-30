Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

