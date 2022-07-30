QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

