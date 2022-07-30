Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

WM stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

