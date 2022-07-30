Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after buying an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 1,446,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after buying an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

