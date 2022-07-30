Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alstom SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alstom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Alstom’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALSMY. UBS Group cut their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alstom from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

