Robert J. Ben Sells 4,500 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

RELL stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.