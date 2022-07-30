Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,825.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,428.64.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

