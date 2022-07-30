Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signify Health by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

