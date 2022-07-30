Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.
SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Signify Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signify Health by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.