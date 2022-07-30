Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.
Shares of RCI opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
