Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.37 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

