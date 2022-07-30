Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.