SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SEEK Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. SEEK has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $52.11.
SEEK Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEEK (SKLTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.