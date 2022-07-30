SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SEEK Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. SEEK has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brasil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company engages in the operation of online employment websites; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite; Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks; and Zhaopin, a career platform.

