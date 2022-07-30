ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price target (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

