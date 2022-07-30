SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 510.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,963,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 890,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 635,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

