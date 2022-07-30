SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $220.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

