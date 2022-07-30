SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.
Sabre Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
