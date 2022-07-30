SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 365.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

