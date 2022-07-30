SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,932 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.00.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.