SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

