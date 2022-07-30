Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $39.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.