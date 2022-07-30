Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.
Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SHOP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
