Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $43.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

