Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Declines By 36.0%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.15. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.86% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VQS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIQ Solutions by 729.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,880 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

