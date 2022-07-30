Signaturefd LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

