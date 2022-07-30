Signaturefd LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.10 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.