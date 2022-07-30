Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Insider Activity

Westlake Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $97.34 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

