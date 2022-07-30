Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

