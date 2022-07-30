Signaturefd LLC Sells 628 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKI opened at $65.68 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

