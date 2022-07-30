Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

SSD opened at $103.28 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

