SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

