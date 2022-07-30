Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

