Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 412,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,848,455 shares.The stock last traded at $37.55 and had previously closed at $40.77.
The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
