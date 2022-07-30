Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sow Good Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOWG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Sow Good has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 5,586.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.