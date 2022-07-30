State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 153 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

