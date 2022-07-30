State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

