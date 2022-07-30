State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $78.17 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

