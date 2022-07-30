State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 157 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 96.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

