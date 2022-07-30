State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 209 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.