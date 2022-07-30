State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 98 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.30.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

