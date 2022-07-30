State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 159,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

